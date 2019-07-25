Bette Midler: ‘Trump Rapes Us All with Impunity’

After the former special counsel Robert Mueller’s disastroustestimony before a House committee, Wednesday, actress Bette Midler jumped to Twitter to accuse President Donald Trump of “raping us all with impunity.”

The extreme, left-wing actress also called the president a “cancer.”

“Mr Trump rapes us all with impunity,” she wrote, adding, “Now he’s Pres he get big time immunity.”

Midler concluded saying, “Mr Mueller’s a kind man. But he isn’t a blind man. And #Trump is a cancer on the community.” – READ MORE