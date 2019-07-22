Bette Midler to Jack Dorsey: Shut Down Trump’s Twitter ‘Until the Next Election’

Left-wing actress Bette Midler called on Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to ban President Donald Trump from the social media platform “until the next election” in order to “improve the course of history.”

“Dear #JackDorsey, why don’t you help your country & the planet, by kicking #Trump off #Twitter? Or shutting down until the next election?” said Midler. “You’ve made more than enough money & Trump is strangling the free world w/his racist bile,” continued the actress in her tweet. “Be strong! You can improve the course of history!”

Bette Midler is not alone in her demands to ban the president from Twitter. In 2017, Star Wars actor Mark Hamill revealed that he donated to a campaign dedicated to buying the social media platform, which, if successful, would consequently lead to banning President Trump from Twitter. – READ MORE