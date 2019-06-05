Bette Midler Suggests Someone Should Stab President Trump

Left-wing actress Bette Midler took to social media this week and suggested that someone in President Donald Trump’s “camp” should “shiv” or stab him.

“He actually looks better here! Maybe someone in his camp can gently give him a shiv. I mean, shove,” Bette Midler said on Tuesday night. The actress was piggybacking on a tweet by Michael Moore, who had ranted about President Trump’s surprise visitto McLean Bible Church in Virginia on Sunday.

“Seriously, WTF is this? At what the WH said was ‘a memorial for the 12 shot dead in Virginia Beach’ (it wasn’t), Trump, looking nothing like Trump, randomly wanders onto the altar in his golf shoes & cap, decides to stay for 15 min, then leaves, having thrown his curve at reality,” Michael Moore fumed. – READ MORE