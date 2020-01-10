Bette Midler Offers Her Expertise On Iran Vs. U.S. She Chooses Iran.

On Tuesday night, political genius, history expert, and inveterate Trump-hater Bette Midler found it necessary to expound on the current situation between the United States and Iran, and true to form, she took the side against Trump, stating loftily that the missile attack on an Iraqi base was a “feint,” that Iran is “thousands of years old & was the first empire in history,” and that Iran is “cunning, crafty, & have lots of what we do not. Patience.”

This tap on the wrist? Does the word “feint” mean anything to you? Or do you actually think this is the end of it?? Iran is thousands of years old & was the first empire in history; surviving because because they are cunning, crafty, & have lots of what we do not. Patience. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) January 8, 2020

Midler’s knowledge of the world and history is virtually limitless; in June 2017, after a deadly radical Islamist terror attack in London in which three jihadists murdered seven civilians and injured 48 others, Midler tweeted,“More sorrow and grief at the hands of madmen in London. Men and religion are worthless.”

Let’s forget about the terrorism, barbarism, warmongering and killing people who prefer the same sex lifestyle, amirite? Oh, and let’s also forget the 1,500 Iranian protesters killed a few days ago…. (or does that fall under cunning/crafty? https://t.co/wan4o0yyHY — Christian Toto (@HollywoodInToto) January 8, 2020

Preceding the Persian Empire: the Assyrian (twice), Egyptian (New Kingdom period), Hittite, Babylonian, Akkadian, and Median empires. That’s just in the Near East. In East Asia, the Chinese empire long predated Persia. Go back to yelling at clouds. https://t.co/uf7dy8oFIw — Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) January 8, 2020

Prior to that, in February 2017, Midler was panicked in New York as the temperature rose to a balmy 62 degrees in the middle of winter, Midler launched another attack on the males of the human species, tweeting, “It is currently 62 degrees in February in NY. Our poor planet, crucified on the cross of fecklessnes, malevolence and greed, mostly by men.” – READ MORE