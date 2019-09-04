Bette Midler: Hurricane Dorian Is ‘Nature Taking Her Revenge’

Far-left actress and activist Bette Midler suggested Tuesday that Hurricane Dorian is an example of “Nature is taking her revenge.”

“Hurricanes stronger, waters higher; Nature is taking her revenge,” Bette Midler said late Tuesday, adding that “The devastation is extraordinary.”

Hurricanes stronger, waters higher; Nature is taking her revenge. The devastation is extraordinary. We stand in solidarity with the victims of Dorian, knowing that our time is coming soon. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) September 4, 2019

Midler went on to write in the tweet that those who are not currently in the path of Dorian will soon understand what it is like, declaring that “our time is coming soon.”

The Hocus Pocus actress added, "We stand in solidarity with the victims of Dorian, knowing that our time is coming soon."