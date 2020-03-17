Bette Midler falsely suggests Trump has coronavirus: ‘Why should we believe’ he tested negative

Actress and singer Bette Midler took to social media over the weekend to spread a false conspiracy theory that President Donald Trump has coronavirus.

Midler suggested on Twitter that Trump is lying about his health after the White House announced that he had tested negative for coronavirus.

“You know, #Donald says he has tested negative for #Coronavirus. But why should we believe him? He has lied over 16,000 times in the last three years! Why would he not be lying now?” Midler tweeted.

You know, #Donald says he has tested negative for #Coronavirus. But why should we believe him? He has lied over 16,000 times in the last three years! Why would he not be lying now? — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) March 15, 2020

This came one day after White House physician Sean P. Conley announced that Trump had been tested for COVID-19 and the results came back negative. The president was given a test for the virus after it was reported that a member of the Brazilian president’s delegation that had recently visited Mar-a-Lago had tested positive for coronavirus. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --