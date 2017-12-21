Bette Midler Calls for Drastic Action Over Tax Bill — But What She’s Demanding Is a Federal Crime

Performer Bette Midler is not what you would call a Donald Trump fan. In fact, she has often been critical of the president on Twitter.

And while Midler has never been one to hold back, the looming passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act sent her over the edge:

Hard to believe there's not ONE SINGLE PATRIOT AT THE #IRS willing to release #TRUMP's tax forms…"This is going to cost me a lot of money" Trump claims. What a colossal fraud. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) December 19, 2017

There’s just one problem. According to United States federal law, no current or former IRS agent can release the private information contained on an individual tax return without facing some pretty serious consequences. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *