True Pundit

Entertainment Politics

Bette Midler Calls for Drastic Action Over Tax Bill — But What She’s Demanding Is a Federal Crime

Posted on by
Share:

Performer Bette Midler is not what you would call a Donald Trump fan. In fact, she has often been critical of the president on Twitter.

And while Midler has never been one to hold back, the looming passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act sent her over the edge:

There’s just one problem. According to United States federal law, no current or former IRS agent can release the private information contained on an individual tax return without facing some pretty serious consequences. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Bette Midler Calls for Drastic Action Over Tax Bill — But What She's Demanding Is a Federal Crime
Bette Midler Calls for Drastic Action Over Tax Bill — But What She's Demanding Is a Federal Crime

"Hard to believe..."
IJR - Independent Journal Review IJR - Independent Journal Review
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: