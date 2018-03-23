BETRAYED: Trump to Sign Omnibus Bill; MAGA Campaign Promise Crashes & Burns

UPDATE: President Donald Trump said he signed the $1.3 trillion omnibus spending bill into law Friday, despite a veto threat and provisions he says he is “unhappy” about.

The president approved the legislation to fund the government through September for national security reasons, as it authorizes a major increase in military spending that the president supports. Trump criticized the rushed process to pass the more than 2,200-page bill released only Wednesday, saying he would “never sign another bill like this again.”

“As a matter of national security, I’ve signed this omnibus bill,” Trump said at the White House on Friday. – READ MORE

“ I will never sign another bill like this again” Yeah, because you’ll be impeached. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) March 23, 2018

Meet the new boss.

Same as the old boss.

It’s hard to drain a Swamp that you keep filling up. One trillion dollars at a time.

Disappointed.

We can go to war with you too, sir. No problem there.

Hill leadership was informed within last few minutes Trump will sign omnibus, per source familiar — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) March 23, 2018

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1