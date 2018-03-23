Uncategorized
BETRAYED: Trump to Sign Omnibus Bill; MAGA Campaign Promise Crashes & Burns
UPDATE: President Donald Trump said he signed the $1.3 trillion omnibus spending bill into law Friday, despite a veto threat and provisions he says he is “unhappy” about.
The president approved the legislation to fund the government through September for national security reasons, as it authorizes a major increase in military spending that the president supports. Trump criticized the rushed process to pass the more than 2,200-page bill released only Wednesday, saying he would “never sign another bill like this again.”
“As a matter of national security, I’ve signed this omnibus bill,” Trump said at the White House on Friday. – READ MORE
“ I will never sign another bill like this again”
Yeah, because you’ll be impeached.
— Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) March 23, 2018
Meet the new boss.
Same as the old boss.
It’s hard to drain a Swamp that you keep filling up. One trillion dollars at a time.
Disappointed.
We can go to war with you too, sir. No problem there.
Hill leadership was informed within last few minutes Trump will sign omnibus, per source familiar
— Burgess Everett (@burgessev) March 23, 2018