Beto: We only have ’10 years’ left to address climate change (VIDEO)

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke sounded the alarms on Monday, saying that civilization has only “ten years” left to address climate change.

The former Texas congressman unveiled the first major policy proposal of his candidacy, which is a climate change initiative that would cost $5 trillion in over 10 years in hopes of reaching zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Appearing on MSNBC, O’Rourke promoted his proposal but was asked about his prior support from the oil and gas industry, and whether the relationship would be a problem going forward.

"Do you see the oil and gas industry as an opponent in that? Won't you have to declare yourself in opposition to their interests?" MSNBC host Chris Hayes asked.