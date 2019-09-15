‘Beto Specials’ Sell Like Crazy: Texas Dem Could ‘Turn Out to Be Better Gun Salesman’ Than Obama Ever Was

It is likely no coincidence at all that a “Beto Special” gun deal offered by one outfit — Arizona-based Alfa Dog Firearms — sold out on its select, $349.99-priced AR-15s in less than four hours on Friday.

“We’re trying to process the orders and work on getting more special deals for our good friend, gun-grabber Beto,” the company declared on its Facebook page this weekend.

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) vowed this past week — in front of a gun control-friendly crowd at the Houston Democratic primary debate on Thursday night — that he wants to confiscate legally owned rifles from Americans across the country, as he’s said earlier as well.

In the wake of the recent tragedies in both El Paso, Texas, and in Dayton, Ohio — as well as after other mass shootings in other locations across the nation — the struggling 2020 Democratic candidate insisted the federal government must seize certain semi-automatic rifles even from law-abiding citizens to prevent any further loss of life.

"The high-impact, high velocity round, when it hits your body, shreds everything inside of your body because it was designed to do that, so that you would bleed to death on the battlefield, not … able to get up," O'Rourke said with passion on Thursday evening in Houston at Texas Southern University.