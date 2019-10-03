Beto Scolds Protesters Who Brought Rifles To His Rally: ‘That’s Wrong’(VIDEO)

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) reprimanded several individuals on Wednesday after a group showed up to protest his campaign rally at Kent State University in Ohio while open-carrying rifles.

“It is not enough to stop selling AR-15s and AK-47s when there are more than 10 million of those potential instruments of terror,” O’Rourke told the crowd. “We must mandate that every single one of them be bought back — back home, off the streets, out of our lives. No longer a threat to every to every single one of us.”

“None of us should face this terror,” he continued. “No one in El Paso, Texas should have to tell me, as they do all the time, that they’re walking around with a target on their back.”

“And nobody should show up with one of these weapons that seek to intimidate us in our own democracy. That’s wrong. That’s wrong,” O’Rourke added, pointing toward the protesters. – READ MORE

