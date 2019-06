Robert “Beto” O’Rourke would attend the opening of an envelope at this point.

The crestfallen one-time media darling is now struggling to scrounge up even tens of voters willing to hear him speak.

Great being in Tulsa tonight for an important conversation about fighting dangerous efforts to roll back reproductive health care, working to ensure we achieve equal pay, and mobilizing to finally ratify the Equal Rights Amendment. pic.twitter.com/aSbj1bOJ75 — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) June 2, 2019

He was in Tulsa, Oklahoma over the weekend to tour flood damage and speak to Democrat activists.

Judging by the video his campaign posted, there were about 20 people in the room.