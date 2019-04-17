Beto Patronizes: I May Not Give Much To Charity, But Hey, I’m Giving You Me

On Tuesday, appearing at a town hall at the University of Virginia, former congressman and current presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke offered a typically egocentric answer when asked why he donated so little money to charity: the audience should understand the sacrifice he’s making running for president.

The Dallas Morning News reported that Maura Nakahata, a senior majoring in chemistry with a minor in government, asked O’Rourke why if he made seven times what her sister made, she gave more money to charity than O’Rourke.

At a town hall at the University of Virginia tonight, a student asked Beto O’Rourke why her sister, a recent college graduate, makes much less money than he does but has donated more to charity than the amount that he reported on his 2017 tax return. His response: pic.twitter.com/yNCK58KjTD — Jenna Johnson (@wpjenna) April 17, 2019

