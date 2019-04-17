Beto Patronizes: I May Not Give Much To Charity, But Hey, I’m Giving You Me

On Tuesday, appearing at a town hall at the University of Virginia, former congressman and current presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke offered a typically egocentric answer when asked why he donated so little money to charity: the audience should understand the sacrifice he’s making running for president.
The Dallas Morning News reported that Maura Nakahata, a senior majoring in chemistry with a minor in government, asked O’Rourke why if he made seven times what her sister made, she gave more money to charity than O’Rourke.
As Jenna Johnson of The Washington Post reported, O’Rourke responded loftily – READ MORE