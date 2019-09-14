Beto O’Rourke’s website: ‘The president of the United States of America is a white supremacist’

Indeed, the landing page shows (as of this writing) a red and black picture of President Donald Trump with a caption that reads, “The president of the United States of America is a white supremacist.”

Beto’s website has an update pic.twitter.com/O2QHvlv34k — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) September 13, 2019

“Here’s proof,” the site says, citing dozens of “examples.” The first was reportedly pulled from the El Paso Times, and reads, “Trump falsely claimed that El Paso, one of America’s safest cities, had ‘extremely high rates of violent crime’ before fences were built.”

Another example quoted USA Today as reporting that "Trump launched his campaign calling immigrants 'rapists' and criminals." A third excerpt was from CNN, and read, "Trump said there is an 'infestation' of gangs in our country."