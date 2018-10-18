Beto O’Rourke’s Mother, Who He Says Is A ‘Lifelong Republican,’ Donated To Obama, Voted In 15 Of 17 Democratic Primaries

On the campaign trail, O’Rourke often cites his mother, whom he calls a “lifelong Republican.” “Melissa O’Rourke, a lifelong Republican, will advance the open dialogue that the Congressman has led with Republicans, Democrats, Independents and non-voters alike all across the state over the past 16 months,” the Democrat said in a press release.

In March, with his mother, Melissa, on stage, O’Rourke said to supporters: “I want to announce in front of all of you, that my Republican mother is going to vote for me.” And just last Saturday, he said: “I am the son of a Republican mother who we have convinced to vote for me in this election.”

But CNN (of all outlets) reports that Melissa O’Rourke usually votes in Democratic primaries and donated to Barack Obama’s campaign before he became president.

“Melissa O’Rourke has largely voted in Democratic primaries in Texas since 2000,” CNN said, noting she “donated to the presidential campaign of then-Democratic Sen. Barack Obama in 2007.” Her donations to Democrats included $250 to Obama and $1,200 to Ronald Coleman, a Democratic congressman from Texas from 1983 to 1990. CNN did note, however, that she’s donated to some Republican candidates, too. – READ MORE