Beto O’Rourke Tried To Flee Scene Of Drunk-Driving Crash After Hitting Someone, Police Report Says

Democratic Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke’s 1998 arrest for drunk driving has been public knowledge for years, but a newly-revealed police report has brought to light even more allegations of disturbing details from the arrest.

The Houston Chronicle reported on Friday that newly-obtained police reports alleged “two elements of the incident that have been overlooked: that there was a crash involved, and that O’Rourke allegedly attempted to flee.”

A reporter who witnessed the crash said that he observed O’Rourke traveling at a “high rate of speed” in a 75-mph zone as O’Rourke then “lost control of the vehicle and struck a truck.”

O’Rourke then reportedly attempted to flee the scene of the crash after hitting someone, but the reporter was there to stop him from getting away. – READ MORE

The Texas Republican Party invoked a decades-old mug shot from Rep. Beto O’Rourke‘s (D-Texas) prior arrest as part of a series of jabs at the congressman for declining to debate Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas).

“There’s always the chance that Robert ‘Beto’ O’Rourke won’t debate Senator Cruz because he got into a hazy situation…” the Texas GOP tweeted from its official account late Tuesday.

The tweet included O’Rourke’s mugshot from an arrest. The photo included a message that reads: “Sorry, Can’t debate. Had a little too much to drink.”

There's always the chance that Robert “Beto” O’Rourke won’t debate Senator Cruz because he got into a hazy situation… pic.twitter.com/4nmd42AEkl — Texas GOP (@TexasGOP) August 29, 2018

The mugshot appeared to reference a DWI arrest O’Rourke experienced more than 20 years ago. It was one of several photos posted on the Texas GOP account mocking O’Rourke over his decision not to debate Cruz on Friday in Dallas. O’Rourke is challenging Cruz for his Senate seat in November.- READ MORE