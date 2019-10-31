Beto O’Rourke suggests al-Baghdadi death happened ‘despite’ Trump, ‘not because of him’

Beto O’Rourke, former Texas congressman and current Democratic presidential candidate, is advancing the notion that President Trump might have hindered, not helped, the U.S.’s ability to take down ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

“Someone made the case, and it’s very compelling to me, that this raid was successful in spite of or despite the president, not because of him,” O’Rourke said on “The Daily Show” on Monday.

O’Rourke suggested that it was a “miracle” the U.S. was able to kill Al-Baghdadi after the president recently pulled U.S. troops out of northeastern Syria. Critics say that decision left Kurdish occupants, who’ve assisted the U.S. in containing ISIS in the region, vulnerable to an invasion from Turkey.

"To turn his back on those Kurdish fighters whose intelligence and help located al-Baghdadi in the first place and made sure that we were successful," O'Rourke said.