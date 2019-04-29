Beto O’Rourke: Strict Immigration Laws Are Basically The Same As Slavery

Beto O’Rourke started strong in the race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, commanding a larger fundraising total in his first 24 hours than progressive favorite Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT). But in recent weeks, O’Rourke has started to drift left as his base of support moves over to South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

This weekend, O’Rourke drifted even further left on immigration, declaring that immigration laws preventing free movement across the border into the United States were basically a modern form of slavery, reports The Washington Free Beacon.

O’Rourke was headlining the Center for American Progress’ presidential candidate forum in Las Vegas, Nevada, playing to a large group of mostly far-left Democrats. Asked about immigration, O’Rourke volunteered that he believes illegal immigrants are subject to “bondage.”

“ Immigration, millions living in the shadows, working some of the toughest jobs, lucky to make a minimum wage. Some not even making that,” O’Rourke said. “Kept in modern-day bondage, their immigration status used as leverage to keep them down from fully participating in this country’s success.” – READ MORE