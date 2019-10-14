Beto O’Rourke Sounds The Alarm After Fundraising Falls Flat

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) revealed on Friday that his campaign raised $4.5 million during the third quarter of 2019, surpassing his haul for the previous quarter, but falling far short of his Democratic primary challengers.

O’Rourke updated his staff and supporters during a live-streamed meeting on the state of his campaign and emphasized the urgent need for a “breakthrough.” He also appeared optimistic about the “wonderful trajectory” of the campaign and its fundraising, and further noted that Nevada and Super Tuesday states like California and his home state of Texas will ultimately play in his favor.

“We have a path to the nomination — and through that, a path to the presidency — but at this moment we’ve got to break through,” O’Rourke said. “So, I need everyone’s help, doing everything that they can … to make sure that you make this commitment now.”

"There is no later moment to do it," he continued. "It must happen now if we're going to make the most of this moment, of the momentum that we have, of this wonderful trajectory that we're on."