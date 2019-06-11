Beto O’Rourke shows openness to eliminating the citizenship test for immigrants

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke expressed an openness to ending the requirement that immigrants pass a test before becoming a citizen, according to Yahoo News.

The comment was reported on Twitter by reporter Brittany Shepherd, who heard O’Rourke speaking at a candidate forum in Des Moines, Iowa, this past weekend.

In typical lukewarm fashion, O’Rourke responded to a conversation about the eliminating the citizenship test as “something for us to think about.” Not exactly a full endorsement of the idea, but also not a rejection of it. Offending no one, impressing no one.

.@BetoORourke says the elimination of the citizenship exam is "something for us to think about" in response to a panelist characterizing the test as another structural barrier for immigrants. — Brittany Shepherd (@blrshepherd) June 8, 2019

Another panelist had reportedly been discussing the idea that requiring immigrants to pass a test to earn citizenship was a "structural barrier" for immigrants.