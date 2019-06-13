Beto O’Rourke rolls out LGBTQ plan that would force schools to allow boys onto girls’ sports teams

O’Rourke’s LGBTQ platform lays out a framework for granting special treatment to LGBTQ individuals through a laundry list of executive, legislative, and global initiatives. In order “to ensure full equality,” the plan states, the Equality Act must become law.

The House of Representatives passed the Equality Act in May. According to the Daily Caller, “among other things, the bill would force public schools to expand female athletic teams to include biological males who identify as transgender girls.”

But several female athletes say that provision of the Equality Act actually makes things less equal for girls and women in sports. Tennis Hall of Famer Martina Navratilova, Olympic gold medalist Sanya Richards-Ross, and former track star Doriane Coleman wrote an op-ed for the Washington Post in April pointing out that allowing biological men to compete athletically against women defeats the purpose of having separate competitions for male and female genders.

“The reality is that putting male- and female-bodied athletes together is co-ed or open sport,” the women wrote. “And in open sport, females lose.” – READ MORE