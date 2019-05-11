Beto O’Rourke reveals plan to transfer wealth from rich, white Americans to poorer African-Americans

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke this week revealed a controversial plan to address racial income inequality: redistribute wealth from white, rich Americans to poorer black Americans.

According to the Washington Examiner, O’Rourke was responding to an event attendee who asked about his plan to address economic disparity.

“One very obvious opportunity — but it will be insufficient. When we look at the fact that there’s 10 times the wealth today in white America than there is in black America, and that families have been able to successfully pass on that wealth over time,” O’Rourke said, according to The Examiner.

“We know from our history of redlining and excluding African Americans from the ability to build wealth through home purchases, that opportunity does not exist for much of the country,” O’Rourke continued.

"What if in the tax code we did a better job of breaking down that accumulated wealth, of taxing it so it is not producing the greatest income and wealth inequality that we've seen in our lifetimes, unseen since the Gilded Age of the 19th century? What if we decided that we would use the proceeds to invest in people, in education?" the former Texas congressmen went on to say.