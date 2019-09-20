Beto O’Rourke on CNN: I Will Not Confiscate Hunting Rifles

During an interview with CNN’s Chris Cuomo, Democrat presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke confirmed his support for gun confiscation but made clear he does plan on taking away hunting rifles.

Cuomo began the segment by asking, “Are you, in fact, in favor of gun confiscation.”

O’Rourke responded, “Yes,” then went on to emphasize certain types of guns he wishes to confiscate. Those include AR-15 and AK-47 rifles and their variants.

O'Rourke said, "When it comes to those weapons, Chris, the answer [to the confiscation question] is 'yes.' But when it comes to firearms used for hunting or self-defense the answer is 'no.' And I don't want you or anyone else to get into the fear mongering, that some have fallen prey to, saying that the government is going to come and take all your guns."