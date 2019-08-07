Beto O’Rourke: ‘Never Forget’ Trump’s ‘Role’ in El Paso Shooting

2020 White House hopeful and former Rep. Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke on Tuesday once again blamed President Donald Trump for the weekend’s mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, and re-upped his call for the president not to visit the border city in wake of the tragedy.

“I would prefer the president not come to El Paso. This is not just my preference. I’ve been listening to people. Importantly, I’ve been listening to the victims and their families,” O’Rourke told reporters. His comments come one day after taking to social media urgingPresident Trump to stay out of El Paso, arguing “he has no place here.”

On Saturday, accused gunman Patrick Crusius, 21, shot dead 20 people and injured 26 at an El Paso Walmart. The death toll has since risen to 22. Texas prosecutors charged Crusius with capital murder. He is believed to have posted a manifesto online railing against Hispanic immigrants.

O’Rourke also repeated his claim that President Trump shares responsibility for Crusius’ actions.

"We know now that he is coming," O'Rourke said of the president. "And I expect El Paso do nothing short of ensuring that his visit is a safe one, that we're respectful towards him, but that we never forget his role in what happened on Saturday and holding him accountable and those who have allowed him to do this and are complicit still today in their silence by not calling him out."