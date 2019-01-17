Beto O’Rourke mocked after offering few answers in wide-ranging policy interview

Former Texas Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke faced across-the-board criticism on Tuesday after an unflattering interview in The Washington Post portrayed him as equivocal and unsure on a variety of substantive policy issues — and included a comment that seemed to question the modern-day relevance of the U.S. Constitution.

O’Rourke, 46, is widely considered a possible 2020 presidential contender, after falling only a few percentage points shy of dethroning incumbent Texas GOP Sen. Ted Cruz in the 2018 midterm elections. But his relative lack of experience and expertise has emerged as a central objection to his prospective candidacy.

Speaking in El Paso, Texas, O’Rourke added fuel to those concerns by repeatedly demurring when asked for a direct answer on his positions on everything from visa overstays to whether President Trump should withdraw military forces from Syria.

And at one point in the two-hour chat with The Post’s Jenna Johnson, O’Rourke openly wondered whether the U.S. can “still be managed by the same principles that were set down 230-plus years ago” in the Constitution.

The comment drew harsh rebukes on Twitter. – READ MORE