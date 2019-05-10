Beto O’Rourke Hires Obama Delegate Chief As He Sinks In Polling

2020 Democratic candidate presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke hired former President Barack Obama’s delegate chief, the campaign announced Thursday.

“We’re excited that Jeff Berman has joined our team,” O’Rourke said. “His expertise and proven success in navigating the primary process will help us put people back at the center of our democracy as we ensure every voice is heard during the most consequential election of our lifetimes.”

Berman, who was also a delegate chief for Hillary Clinton in 2016, helped Obama win the presidential election in 2008 by organizing enough delegates in primaries across the country to win the Democratic nomination.

Berman’s hire “shows that we’re taking this seriously,” O’Rourke’s campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon, said in a statement. “It shows that the campaign understands that the path to win here is a delegate strategy,” Buzzfeed reported.

The new hire comes as O’Rourke’s polling numbers have tanked. The Texas Democrat is now polling around 5 percent nationally, according to Politico.

Follow Henry Rodgers On TwitterClick here for reuse options!

Copyright 2019 Daily Caller News Foundation

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]