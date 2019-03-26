Beto O’Rourke Follows In Obama’s Footsteps With Latest Campaign Hire

Presidential hopeful and former Democratic Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke revealed on Monday that he had hired one of former President Barack Obama’s top campaign staffers.

Jennifer O’Malley Dillon, who was Obama’s deputy campaign manager for his 2012 presidential run, will be serving as the campaign manager for O’Rourke’s 2020 Beto for America campaign.

“I’m so excited to join the team and get to work building a campaign that will lift people up and unite them to meet our challenges, and that will show up everywhere and listen to & value every voice,” O’Malley Dillon tweeted in response to a New York Times article that announced her hiring.

I’m so excited to join the @betoorourke team and get to work building a campaign that will lift people up and unite them to meet our challenges, and that will show up everywhere and listen to & value every voice. — Jen O’Malley Dillon (@jomalleydillon) March 25, 2019

“On a personal note, it’s still too rare for a mom of young kids to do this job. Everything I do is to help make a better world for them & *every* child,” O’Malley Dillon continued. “I’m proud my daughters & my son will watch mom go to work in this role, and of a candidate & campaign who value & support that.”

Obama was instrumental in convincing O’Rourke to launch his own bid for the presidency. The duo met in the former president’s Washington, D.C., office on Nov. 16, only ten days after O’Rourke was defeated by Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz for one of the state’s seats in the U.S. Senate. O’Rourke publicly revealed a week later that he was considering a presidential run despite consistently claiming that he definitively would not be running for president.

Follow Molly @mollyfprince

Send tips to [email protected]Click here for reuse options!

Copyright 2019 Daily Caller News Foundation

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]