Beto O’Rourke faces fresh round of mockery after posting video of him getting flu shot

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-Texas, seemed to make another attempt at connecting with voters as he posted a video of himself getting a flu shot.

The video, which was widely mocked after it was posted on Wednesday, showed a seemingly nervous O’Rourke before getting the jab. In the video, O’Rourke takes a deep breath and closes his eyes before receiving the vaccination.

After receiving the shot, O’Rourke said “That’s it,” in a hushed tone. The video was posted to his Instagram, prompting a round of criticism from people on social media.

At least he’s walking the walk and showing he’s not in possession of any guns of any kind. https://t.co/sdLZYMymsi — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) October 2, 2019

I see Beto’s guns were already confiscated pic.twitter.com/86VDi9hxKD — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 2, 2019

Many took aim at the size of O’Rourke’s arms while joking about his gun confiscation plan.

“At least he’s walking the walk and showing he’s not in possession of any guns of any kind,” one user tweeted. – READ MORE