Beto O’Rourke embarrasses himself while livestreaming his haircut and massage

Just days after complaining about his “privilege,” Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke livestreamed himself getting a haircut and a massage.

Social media users torched the former Texas lawmaker after his online appearance.

During the 12-minute video, as O’Rourke’s barber Manuel cut the candidate’s hair, O’Rourke spoke Spanish, discussed topics like his children, economy, education reform, and his appearance on “The View,” which he said was difficult but enjoyable.

“Yeah, I think it reinforces that perception of privilege and that headline that said I was, ‘I was born to be in this’ in the article I was attempting to say that I felt that my calling is a public service,” he told the co-hosts of “The View” Monday. “No one’s born to be president of the United States of America.”

He also touched upon his ear hair, which also received a trim on Wednesday. He said that trimming his ear hair was necessary to avoid it becoming “nasty.”

After his haircut, Manuel broke out the massager and began to run it over O'Rourke's back. O'Rourke asked Manuel if this was called the "máquina de relax" — roughly translated as "relaxation machine" — but Manuel corrected him and simply called it a massager.