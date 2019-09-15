Beto O’Rourke Campaign Sells ‘Hell Yes We’re Going to Take Your AR-15’ Shirts

Former Congressman Beto O’Rourke’s presidential campaign debuted new merchandise Thursday night designed around his biggest line of the Democratic primary debate.

The campaign’s web store is now selling a shirt with red, white, and blue letters promising widespread gun confiscation.

“Hell yes we’re going to take your AR-15” the shirt reads, followed by the “Beto for America” slogan.

The t-shirt style comes in “Unisex” and “Ladies cut.”

O'Rourke made headlines in Thursday's debate, promising to make AR-15 and AK-47 rifles illegal and to confiscate them.