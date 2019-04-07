Beto O’Rourke: Amnesty for Illegal Aliens Will Make Angel Families ‘Demonstrably Safer’ in U.S. (VIDEO)

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX), a 2020 Democrat presidential candidate, says giving amnesty to all 11 to 22 million illegal aliens will make American citizens — and specifically, the Angel Families who have lost loved ones to illegal alien crime — “demonstrably safer” in the United States.

During a town hall in Iowa this week, O’Rourke was asked about the thousands of Angel Families who have lost children, parents, grandparents, relatives, and friends to crimes committed by illegal aliens living in the U.S.

O'Rourke said, in response, that his plan to amnesty all illegal aliens living in the U.S. will make Angel Families and American citizens "demonstrably safer." O'Rourke said he would only deport illegal aliens after they have committed a crime against an American citizen.