Beto O’Rourke: ‘America Has More Guns than Human Beings’

As part of his ongoing push for a forced buyback of certain firearms, Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke lamented that “America has more guns than human beings.”

All countries have video games. All countries struggle with mental health. All countries deal with hatred. But only America has more guns than human beings. To end this epidemic, we need a mandatory buyback of every assault weapon in our country. https://t.co/fJv39lF1cN — Beto O’Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 22, 2019

O’Rourke did not mention the 2012 Congressional Research Service report showing that as private gun ownership expanded between 1993 to 2009, “firearm-related murder and non-negligent homicide” plummeted.

Moreover, the report shows that the decline in "firearm-related murder and non-negligent homicide" came as the number of privately-owned guns jumped from roughly 192 million firearms in 1994 to 310 million firearms in 2009.