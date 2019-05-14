Beto: I’ve Been ‘Ham-Handed’ — ‘No One Is Born to Be President’

Tuesday on ABC’s “The View,” 2020 presidential hopeful former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) said he made mistakes during the launch of his presidential campaign.

Co-host Meghan McCain asked, “You did a “Vanity Fair” cover to announce your campaign, and you said you were, quote, ‘born to be in it.’ You went across the country alone on a road trip after you lost your election and you said you, quote, ‘Sometimes you help raise your kids.’ These are things in my mind that a female candidate wouldn’t be able to get away with. Do you think you can get away with more because you’re a man, and do you have any regrets about launching on the cover of “Vanity Fair”?”

(…)

O’Rourke said, “Yeah, I think it reinforces that perception of privilege and that headline that said I was born to be in this, in the article I was attempting to say that I felt that my calling was in public service. No one is born to be president of the United States of America, least of all me.”

Behar said, “What about the part-time dad thing?”

O’Rourke said, “In a real ham-handed way I was trying to acknowledge that she has the lion’s share of the responsibility during this campaign.” – READ MORE