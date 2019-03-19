Beto Is Reportedly Asking Americans To ‘Shape Him Into The Presidential Candidate’ They Want

Democrat 2020 presidential candidate Robert “Beto” O’Rourke seems to be trying to be the next Barack Obama, at least in some respects.

O’Rourke is, according to The Washington Post, echoing Obama’s famous empty suit line, asking “voters to shape him into the presidential candidate they want him to be, to help him draft a vision for America,” the outlet reported.

You may remember Obama saying something similar in his second autobiography, “The Audacity of Hope.”

“I serve as a blank screen on which people of vastly different political stripes project their own views,” Obama wrote.

That, and giving few, if any, specifics about what policies he supports, has seemed to help the former congressman, who raised $6.1 million during the first 24 hours after he announced his campaign.