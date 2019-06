Robert “Beto” O’Rourke wants everyone to know he identifies as male.

The beta male held a campaign event in Des Moines, Iowa and his campaign listed his preferred gender pronouns on participants’ name placards.

Here are the placards up close pic.twitter.com/hTzoGp63Fn — Brittany Shepherd (@blrshepherd) June 8, 2019

Beto’s — an Irishman who identifies as Hispanic — preferred pronouns are “He/Him/His” while his wife Amy’s are “She/Her/Hers.”

She apparently identifies as a woman.

The duo were holding an immigration-themed event with Cecilia Martinez at Grand View University. – READ MORE