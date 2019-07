No one likes Robert “Beto” O’Rourke in New Hampshire.

The one-time media darling scored a 0.0 percent support among primary voters, according to a St. Anselm College poll taken late last week.

Beto sits with a big fat zero, according to the poll.

An April survey found O’Rourke enjoying the support of 6.4 percent of New Hampshire Democratic voters, WMUR reports. – READ MORE