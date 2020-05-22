‘Bet You Stay Home Now Hypokrits’: Church That Refused To Close During Lockdown Gets Burned Down, Investigated As Arson

A Mississippi church in the midst of a legal battle to stay open despite local shutdown orders was burned to the ground early Wednesday morning. According to first responders, the First Pentecostal Church of Holly Springs was vandalized and suffered a large explosion to the back of the church. The incident is being investigated as a criminal act of arson.

“I Bet you stay home now you hypokrits,” read one message spray painted on the church parking lot, Thomas More Society senior counsel and lawyer for the church Stephen Crampton told Fox News on Thursday.

“First Pentacostal Church Holly Springs. Arson is Suspected,” reported Tom Dees of FOX 13 Memphis. “Investigators say the church was spray painted with graffiti and set on fire. There was a major explosion in the back of the church that blew out the front.”

Jerry Waldrop, who has pastored at the church for 31 years, filed a lawsuit in April pushing back against local leaders’ orders, which conflict with Republican Governor Tate Reeves’ order, expressly designating churches as “essential” operations. – READ MORE

