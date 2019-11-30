BET founder says 2020 election is Trump’s to lose

Robert Johnson, the founder of Black Entertainment Television, said in an interview Friday that he does not believe that there’s a Democrat in the 2020 field today who can prevent President Trump from winning a second term.

Johnson, a lifelong Democrat who has in the past praised Trump, told CNBC that his opinion was based on facts and he did not want to make it political.

“I think the president has always been in a position where it’s his to lose based on his bringing a sort of disruptive force into what would be called political norms,” he said.

Johnson said it would be wise to disregard polling that shows Trump losing his grip in battleground states and said if you took a “snapshot” today the election would be Trump’s to lose. – READ MORE