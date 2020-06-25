BET Founder Robert Johnson Mocks Crowds Pulling Down Statues, Canceling TV Shows, Apologizing For Being White

On Wednesday, BET Founder Robert Johnson mocked those who are destroying statues across the U.S. and who are trying to cancel television shows because they think that’s what black people want.

During an interview with Fox News, Johnson said that those who are destroying statues across the country “have the mistaken assumption that black people are sitting around cheering for them saying ‘Oh, my God, look at these white people. They’re doing something so important to us. They’re taking down the statue of a Civil War general who fought for the South.’”

“You know, black people, in my opinion, black people laugh at white people who do this the same way we laugh at white people who say we got to take off the TV shows The Dukes of Hazard,” Johnson continued. “I bet if you go back and look at the Nielsen ratings when The Dukes of Hazard was on television, I’ll bet you it had a huge black viewing population. The one thing you can do is research it, find out, because blacks watched more television than whites did, always has been historically.”

Johnson also took a shot at white Americans who think that by doing “emotionally or drastic things” that black people will look at them and think that white people love them. Johnson said that “black people don’t give a damn” if statues of people like Stonewall Jackson, who was a Confederate general, are taken down. – READ MORE

