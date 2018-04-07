BET Founder Gives Props To Trump Economy: ‘Something Is Going Right’ (VIDEO)

BET founder Robert Johnson told CNBC Friday that he believes the Trump economy has helped the African American community. Johnson, who was America’s first black billionaire, appeared on “Squawk Box” to discuss the direction of the economy following the most recent jobs report.

In spite of a slightly lower-than-expected number (103,000 new jobs vs the expected 193,000), Johnson was optimistic, citing a January report that touted the lowest unemployment rate ever recorded for African Americans. “When you look at that [January report], you have to say something is going right. You have to take encouragement from what’s happening in the labor force and the job market,” Johnson said. “When you look at African-American unemployment, … you’ve never had African-American unemployment this low and the spread between African-Americans and whites narrowing.” – READ MORE

