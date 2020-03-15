Bernie Supporters Promise “Massive Exodus” If Biden Wins Nomination

As Bernie Sanders’ campaign limps along on life support, it is obvious to many “Bernie Bros” that the DNC was never going to allow the socialist to clinch the Democrat nomination. All the second tier, so-called “moderates” (Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren, and Michael Bloomberg) were pressured to drop out of the race on the same week to allow Biden to consolidate power and take the nomination from Bernie.

Now the Bernie die-hards are seething.

Henry Williams, executive director of The Gravel Institute, told The New York Post, “We will never – NEVER boost or support Joe Biden or defend his abysmal record and terrible policy positions. We will tell people, as we always have, to vote their conscience and to make decisions based on the interests of all the world’s oppressed people.”

Williams also told the Post the he expects a “massive exodus from the Democratic Party.” – READ MORE

