Bernie Staffer: Kill Political Opponents, Burn People In Streets, Cops To Be ‘Beaten’ If Bernie Loses (VIDEO)

A far-left campaign staffer for 2020 Democratic Party presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) appeared to repeatedly advocate for the use of extreme violence in an undercover video that was released on Tuesday by James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas.

Sanders campaign Iowa field organizer Kyle Jurek was busted making the following statements in a variety of settings:

BREAKING: #Expose2020 – PART 1: @BernieSanders 2020 Field Organizer States “F***ing Cities Will Burn” if @realDonaldTrump Wins Re-Election; Calls for Violence, Mass Murder of Opposition, and “Reign of Terror” FULL RELEASE: https://t.co/vKLMtR6ENFpic.twitter.com/qIAK31N2Ba — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 14, 2020

On reaching people that he deems to be “fascists”: “The only thing that works, the only thing that fascists understand is violence. So, the only way you can confront them is with violence.”

On what happens if Trump is re-elected: “F***ing cities burn.”

On if Trump supporters should be “re-educated”: “I mean, we gotta try, so like, in Nazi Germany after the fall of the Nazi party there was a s**t ton of the populace that was f***ing Nazified. Germany had to spend billions of dollars re-educating their f***ing people to not be Nazis. Like, we’re probably going to have to do the same f***ing thing here. That’s kind of what Bernie’s whole f***ing like, ‘hey, free education for everybody!’ because we’re going to have to teach you to not be a f***ing Nazi.” – READ MORE