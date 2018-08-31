Bernie Slams Amazon’s Working Conditions. Amazon Knocks Him Out.

On Wednesday, Amazon made a rare statement in response to political attacks made by socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) who has repeatedly claimed for months that the company has poor working conditions.

“We have been in regular contact with his office and have offered several opportunities for Senator Sanders and his team to tour one of our fulfillment centers,” Amazon said in a statement. “To date he has still not seen an FC for himself.”

“While Senator Sanders plays politics and makes misleading accusations, we are expending real money and effort upskilling people,” Amazon continued. “No one knows what it’s like to work in one of our fulfillment centers better than the skilled and dedicated people who do it every day. That’s why we are encouraging all employees to take Senator Sanders up on his request and respond with their actual experience.”

Sanders responded by firing off multiple tweets and by writing a nearly 1,000-word statement criticizing the company, saying, "All over this country, many Amazon employees, who work for the wealthiest person on Earth, are paid wages so low they can't make ends meet."

Socialist Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders trashed America on Wednesday while downplaying the debate between the ideas behind socialism and capitalism.

Appearing on “CBS This Morning,” Sanders told co-host John Dickerson that he was not concerned that millennials are unable to name someone whom they think is the leader of the Democratic party.

"Democratic socialism is appealing to some of them, who also might be interested in the Democratic Party," Dickerson said. "The idea of socialism versus capitalism, does that conversation need to be more in the present, in the forefront?"