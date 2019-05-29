Bernie says he’ll probably raise payroll, income taxes to pay for ‘Medicare for All’

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., specified Tuesday how he would pay for his “Medicare for All”program, which critics have lambasted for its cost and impact on the federal budget.

While campaigning in New Hampshire, he responded to an audience member’s question about payment by saying he would likely raise payroll taxes on employers as well as income taxes on high-income earners.

“It would cost you and ordinary Americans a lot less than you are currently spending on average,” he said before explaining his payment method.

“What it will probably end up looking like is a payroll tax on employers, an increase in income tax in a progressive way for ordinary people — with a significant deductible for low-income people who pay nothing for it,” he said.

He also said his campaign purposefully didn’t put out a detailed account of his payment plan because it would “engender enormous debate.”

Sanders was just one of many progressive, 2020 candidates to advance "Medicare for All" and other policies, prompting more vigorous debate about socialism in the United States.