Bernie Sanders Wants At Least 50,000 Climate Migrants in His First Year As President

Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders (Vt.) says he would accept at least 50,000 “climate migrants” during his first year in office.

In a post on his campaign website title, “A Welcoming and Safe America for All,” Sanders outlined his immigration reform plan, which includes welcoming thousands of migrants displaced because of climate change.

My father came to America as a refugee without a nickel in his pocket, to escape widespread anti-Semitism and find a better life. Today I released my plan to reject Trump’s hate and live up to our ideals as a nation that welcomes immigrants and refugees. https://t.co/By3J7Kqo6t — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) November 7, 2019

Sanders said in a tweet that his plan will “reject Trump’s hate and live up to our ideals as a nation that welcomes.”

The post says, “By 2050, an estimated 200 million people will be displaced by climate change.” – READ MORE