Bernie Sanders: Trump is likely the ‘most dangerous president’ in history of US

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., ripped into President Trump during Wednesday’s episode of “The View” and claimed that he was probably the “most dangerous” president in the history of the United States.

His comments came after host Joy Behar asked him about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., seemingly preferring a moderate to challenge Trump in 2020.

“I love Nancy but she and I disagree on this issue,” Sanders said. “I think the way you beat Donald Trump — and I must say that in my view, Donald Trump is the most dangerous president probably in the history of this country.”

“We agree,” Behar chimed in, as Sanders set off a round of applause from the audience.

Sanders indicated that while he was typically open to compromise, that could be difficult with Trump in office.