Bernie Sanders Tells Black Student To Respect Police ‘So You Don’t Get Shot In The Back Of The Head’

Speaking at a historically black college on Saturday, Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) told a black student that if he were stopped by a police officer, he should respect what the officer was doing so “you don’t get shot in the back of the head.”

Sanders was conducting a Q&A session at Saturday’s Second Step Presidential Justice Forum event at Benedict College in Columbia, South Carolina, as The Daily Mail reported, when the student asked, “If I was your son, what advice would you give me the next time I’m pulled over by a police officer?”

Sanders answered,

I would do my best way to identify who that police officer is. In a polite way, ask him or her for their name. I would respect what they are doing so that you don’t get shot in the back of the head. But I would also be very mindful of the fact that as a nation, we have got to hold police officers accountable for the actions that they commit. So to answer your question. I would be very cautious, if you were my son, in terms of dealing with that police officer, but I would also defend my rights and know my rights and make sure, if possible, that police officer’s camera is on, what goes on.

Speaking to Cardi B this summer, Sanders opined, "Obviously, we need to end all forms of racism in this country from Donald Trump down to the local police department."