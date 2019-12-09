Bernie Sanders’ sweeping broadband plan dubs high-speed internet a ‘basic human right’

“The internet in this country costs too damn much,” according to Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who released a plan on Friday to spend $150 billion on high-speed universal internet service.

Sanders’ sweeping plan dubs high-speed internet service a “basic human right” that should be handled like the New Deal treated electricity at the beginning of the 20th Century.

“High-speed internet service must be treated as the new electricity — a public utility that everyone deserves as a basic human right,” according to the 2020 candidate’s plan. “And getting online at home, at school, or at work shouldn’t involve long waits, frustrating phone calls, and complex contracts and fees meant to trap and trick consumers.”

Similar to his campaign rhetoric, Sanders’ plan blasts telecom companies for their alleged “greed” and calls for breaking up “internet service provider and cable monopolies.” His plan would also block service providers from providing content. – READ MORE