Bernie Sanders struggles to explain why he supported Obama’s CIA nominee, but opposes Trump’s

Sanders voted for Obama’s nominee, John Brennan, but said he would oppose Trump’s nominee, Gina Haspel. But Sanders dodged when asked why he could support one and not the other.

“I think Brennan did a good job in his position,” he said. “I have serious reservations about this nominee, and I will oppose her.”

But when pressed again on why he waterboarding and other enhanced interrogation techniques is a dealbreaker for Haspel when it wasn’t for Brennan, Sanders said the policies of the Trump administration are also a factor.

“It’s not just the issue of torture,” he said. “It goes, I think, deeper than that, and that is the foreign policy that we have seen from Mr. Trump.” – READ MORE

