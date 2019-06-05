Bernie Sanders: Soviet Union, Venezuela don’t count as examples of failed socialism

When criticizing socialism, don’t bring up the Soviet Union or Venezuela to Bernie Sanders.

Sanders, I-Vt., dismissed the connection between the failed socialist states and his own vision for America, during an interview on Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” Tuesday.

“Obviously, Soviet Union was an authoritarian society with no democratic rights, and I think if you know history, you know the democratic socialists fought and stood up against that,” the 2020 Democratic hopeful said.

“You can look at what existed in the Soviet Union or Venezuela, that is not what I’m talking about at all.”

The Daily Show’s Jaboukie Young-White agreed with Sanders’ assessment, saying “the examples of failed socialism that critics use are not socialist democracies, but authoritarian states led by corrupt, ruthless, and paranoid dictators.”

Sanders, who owns three houses and has also earned more than $1 million annually in recent years, went on to defend someone being a millionaire in his vision of a socialist society. – READ MORE